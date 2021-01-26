LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man was shot Tuesday evening on Beecher Street, a little more than a mile from Churchill Downs, in Louisville's Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded around 6 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Beecher Street and found a man who had been shot at the scene, according to a statement from Elizabeth Ruoff.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound that Ruoff said was not life-threatening.
A woman was arrested in connection to the shooting, according to Ruoff's statement.
