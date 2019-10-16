LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released new information on a body that was found floating in the Ohio River near Prospect Tuesday night.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy Wednesday morning. According to the agency, the body has been identified as 68-year-old Lonnie Troxell. The preliminary cause of death is still pending.
Louisville Metro Police were sent to the 5700 block of Captains Quarters Road, near Captain Quarter Restaurant Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. after someone reported the body floating in the river.
LMPD's River Unit, fire and EMS responded to the scene, where they found the body of a white male in the river. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:15 p.m.
LMPD's Major Crimes unit is handling the investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
