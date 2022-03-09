LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death in February in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
On Feb. 12, LMPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 6800 Block of West Pages Lane just before 3:30 a.m. On the scene, officers found a man, who has since been identified as Warner Warfield III, who had been shot.
Warfield was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. In February, police said there were no arrests and they believed all parties have been accounted for.
