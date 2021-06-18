LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police said officers responded around 4 p.m. to 40th Street and Greenwood Avenue to find a man in his late-teens or early-20s shot.
Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said he was transported to University of Louisville hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
