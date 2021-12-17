LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Friday near Louisville's Klondike neighborhood.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said the shooting was reported about 4:20 a.m. on in the 2600 block of Whitehall Terrace. That's off Hikes Lane near Breckenridge Lane.
When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and was last reported in critical condition.
The Homicide Unit is investigating the case because of the severity of the man's injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip Portal: click here.
