LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway.
Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. when a driver headed eastbound on I-264 lost control on the wet road and hit the center concrete barrier. The car then went into the path of an oncoming semi-truck, LMPD said, and was hit.
The driver, whom LMPD identified as a 30-year-old man, was the only occupant of the car. He was transported to University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. The interstate is back open.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.