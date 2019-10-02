LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was flown to University Hospital in critical condition Tuesday after police say he was shot several times by a suspect.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just before 11:30 a.m. on Hamilton Street, near the intersection of Joe Prather Highway and Dixie Highway in Radcliff.
Police say they were called to the scene after someone reported a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times, including once in the chest.
Police say he was flown to University Hospital in Louisville for treatment. At the time of the flight, he was in critical condition. His current condition is not known.
Bullet holes were found at a home in the area, and police say two people had been in that home at the time.
Just after 5 p.m., the Radcliff Police Department arrested 23-year-old Paris Bell, of Elizabethtown. Police say Bell was found with a gun, and admitted to officers that he'd fired the shots that hit the home and the victim.
Bell is charged with first-degree assault and wanton endangerment. He is currently being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.
