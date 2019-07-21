LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Sunday morning in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue, near Dixie Highway and South 22nd Street.
A call about the shooting was received around 10:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Police have made no arrests.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
