LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - LMPD says a man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Highlands neighborhood.
Police say they responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Bardstown Road just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police found a man they believe was in his late 20s-early 30s shot at the scene. He was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition.
Police do not have any suspects in this case.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the tip line at 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.
