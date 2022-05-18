LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday evening in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of North 40th Street around 5:30 p.m. That's near West Main Street.
On scene, officers found a man, age unknown, who had been shot, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
Mitchell said all parties involved in the shooting "have been accounted for."
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting because of the severity of the man's injuries.
