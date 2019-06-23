LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Sunday evening in the Smoketown neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. at South Clay and Roselane Streets, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Responding officers located a male at the scene with a gunshot wound, Mitchell said. He was transported to a local hospital where police say he is in critical condition.
There are no suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
No other information was immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.