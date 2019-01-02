LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting near the Newburg neighborhood.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says officers were called to Valla Road about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. That's off Poplar Level Road, north of Indian Trail.
He says officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
