LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting early Thanksgiving morning in southwest Jefferson County.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police say 3rd Division officers were called to a shooting about 7 a.m. on Lamborne Blvd. in a neighborhood off Third Street Road.
When officers arrived at Country Place Apartments, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital. He was last reported in critical condition.
Police have no suspects. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
