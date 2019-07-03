LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in handcuffs was able to somehow get from the back of a Bullitt County Deputy's cruiser, into the front, and take off.
Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar said William Baker was in custody after a deputy was investigating a burglary. The deputy was outside his vehicle in Lebanon Junction when Baker was able to get behind the wheel.
He led police on a chase all the way to the Bullitt County Fairgrounds, where he crashed the cruiser into a fence.
With the help of a citizen, police were able to find Baker hiding in a wooded area. Baker was arrested on an escape warrant, among other charges. He was transported to Jewish Hospital to be examined.
Officers from Hillview, Kentucky State Police, Lebanon Junction and Shepherdsville all aided in the chase.
One deputy received minor injuries in the process.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.