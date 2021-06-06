LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in the Buechel neighborhood.
Police say it happened Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. on Hikes Lane, off Bardstown Road. Police say the man did not use a crosswalk when crossing an unlit part of the road and ran in front of a car traveling eastbound. A second vehicle traveling eastbound in a different lane then hit the man.
According to LMPD, the man was taken to Louisville Hospital with "serious life-threatening injures."
All vehicles involved stayed at the scene. LMPD's traffic unit is investigating.
