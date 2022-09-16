LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot multiple times in the Park Duvalle neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police said Friday night.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said Second Division officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Hazel Street just after 10 p.m. That's near Woodland Avenue and South 32nd Street.
Once on scene, police found an adult male who had been shot several times.
Ruoff said he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition.
Second Division detectives are investigating, but had no suspects and had made no arrests as of 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
