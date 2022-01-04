LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has "serious" injuries after being shot in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood Tuesday night.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division were called to the 2500 block of Guelat Avenue, which is not far from Dixie Highway, on the report of a shooting around 9:15 p.m., LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The man, whose age is unknown, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he was listed in "serious condition."
No suspects had been arrested as of Tuesday night, Ruoff said.
Anyone with information can anonymously report it online here or call 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.