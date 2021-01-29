LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition following a shooting in the Buechel neighborhood.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 Thursday night near the Kroger on Buechel Bypass and Hikes Lane.
LMPD says the man who was shot was taken the hospital in serious condition.
While responding to the shooting an LMPD cruiser and another vehicle crashed into each other. Both drivers had minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.