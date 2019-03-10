LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Seymour, Indiana, are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Jay C Food Store.
Police Chief Bill Abbott tells WDRB the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the store on West Tipton Street.
The man was shot by another man when they got into a fight during what police believe was a child custody exchange in the parking lot, Abbott said.
At last check, Abbott said the victim was in "very critical" condition at the Schneck Medical Center.
Police say the other man, who is related to the victim in some way, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
