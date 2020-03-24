LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night on Preston Highway, police said.
The victim was in the road when he was struck by a car driving southbound on Preston Highway, near Indian Trail, just after 9:30 p.m., according to a Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman.
Police said the driver remained at the scene while the victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.
