LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Watterson Expressway near Bells Lane was shut down early Sunday morning after a man lost control of his vehicle, crashing it.
LMPD says officers responded to I-264 near Bells Lane just before 3 a.m. Once officers got to the scene, they found a man who was conscious, alert and talking. He was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
He was the only person in the vehicle and no one else was hurt.
The interstate was shut down so debris could be picked up from the road. The interstate has since reopened.
