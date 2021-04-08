LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot showed up at Jewish Hospital Thursday evening.
Police believe the shooting occurred in the 700 block of M Street, in between Rodman Street and Taylor Boulevard, around 8 p.m.
The adult male, who suffered a "non-life threatening gunshot wound," was taken to the hospital by private transport, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
No one had been arrested as of Thursday night. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).
