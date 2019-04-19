LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed Friday night after being hit by two cars in the Jacobs neighborhood near Wyandotte Park.
LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said it happened around 9:45 p.m. near Taylor Boulevard and Strader Avenue. A man in his 50s was hit by the side-view mirror of a car as it passed him, which caused him to fall into the road. Shortly thereafter, he was run over by a second car.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the first car stayed on scene, but the driver of the second car fled. Smiley said LMPD Traffic Unit investigators don't have a description of that car.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
