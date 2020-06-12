LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One man is dead following a crash in the Hikes Point Neighborhood.
It happened just after midnight Friday as the driver of a tractor-trailer was exiting the Watterson Expressway at Taylorsville Road when he ran off the road and into someone's front yard on Henrietta Avenue, according to LMPD.
The vehicle did not hit the home.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
We do not know his name at this time.
LMPD is continuing its investigation to determine an exact cause of death.
