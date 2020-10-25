LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man killed in a crash on Poplar Level Road on Saturday night has been identified at 58-year-old Douglas E. Radford.
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, two cars traveling south on Poplar Level Road were stopped at a traffic light at the intersection East Indian Trail when a third vehicle traveling south crashed into one of the cars from behind. The car that was hit then crashed into the back of the car that was in front of it at the light.
Radford was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car in front of Radford at the stoplight was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Charges are pending against the driver who started the chain-reaction crash.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.