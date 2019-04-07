LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman critically injured in a double shooting near Taylor Boulevard in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
MetroSafe told WDRB the shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Per @LMPD, one is dead and another is in critical condition after a dispute and shooting on Parthenia Ave. No one in custody. (Sorry video is flipped) @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/xAKMW2KMNj— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) April 7, 2019
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said responding officers located two victims who had been shot during some type of dispute. One of the victims, a man, died from his injuries at the scene.
He was identified by the coroner's office Sunday afternoon as 20-year-old Tashawn Feldman.
A second victim, a woman believed to be in her 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she remains at last check.
Smiley said it is unclear whether the two victims were part of the dispute or bystanders hit by stray gunfire.
Very large crime scene on Parthenia Ave. south of the Watterson Expressway in the Hazelwood neighborhood. So far, we hear two have been shot. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/o8GIpsq2z2— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) April 7, 2019
So many people are visibly shaken or in tears as they try to figure out what happened, who was shot, and if any victims are family members or friends. One person who lives nearby reports hearing ~9 gunshots. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/oh0ff9oEwO— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) April 7, 2019
There are no suspects at this time. LMPD's Homicide Unit will continue the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
