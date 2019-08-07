LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is dead after an early morning fire in the Highlands.
The fire started around 12:40 Wednesday morning in a condominium on Village Drive, near Bardstown Road.
Fire officials say the fire started in a first floor apartment.
Several people had to be rescued.
Three people were taken to the hospital, but are expected to recover.
Fire officials have not said which apartment the man lived in, but did confirm he was a resident of the building.
The fire started when a lit candle fell onto a comforter.
