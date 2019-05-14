LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood early Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Lexington Road and Hamilton Avenue near Barret Avenue, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's where police found the victim, a man believed to be in his early 40s. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The victim's identity has not yet been released, but a man who lives in the area said he grew up with the victim, who was known as "Bubby." That man, who did not want to be identified, said he heard a loud bang that "sounded like a car crash" before he looked outside his home and saw the victim on the ground.
The man said he immediately ran to help, even before he knew the victim was a friend.
"I was devastated," he said. "I was down there on my knees trying to do whatever I could. I was screaming and hollering to get the ambulance there."
No one has been arrested at this time, but police are looking for suspects and want to hear from anyone who may have information.
"We would much rather investigate a thousand insignificant tips than miss one that is meaningful," LMPD Public Information Officer Lamont Washington said. "Nothing is too small, so please reach out, and our tip line is 100-percent anonymous."
Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD.
