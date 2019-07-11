LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The victim from an early morning shooting in west Louisville has died.
The shooting occurred just before three this morning at 32nd and Garland.
Officers found a man there who had been shot.
He later died at the hospital.
This was one of three shootings late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
A man and woman hurt in a drive-by shooting on West Oak Street, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Around midnight, a 9-year-old was shot on Saunders Court. Police believe a stray bullet from drive-by shooting hit the child. He is expected to be ok.
No one has been arrested.
