LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are on scene of a fatal shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
The shooting occurred around 2:00 Tuesday morning in the intersection of Lexington Road and Hamilton Avenue, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
A man in his 40's was pronounced dead at the scene, said police in written statement.
At this time no one has been arrested.
If you have any information about this shooting call 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.