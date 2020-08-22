LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man killed in a shooting on Friday in Elizabethtown has been identified as 24-year-old Darryl Cooper.
Cooper and one other victim where found with "visible gunshot wounds" at about 6:30 p.m. Friday at Plum Creek Court and Northridge Drive. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police arrested 20-year-old Anthony Witherspoon in connection with the murder. Witherspoon is also facing charges of 1st degree assault, tampering with physical evidence in connection with a shooting, and trafficking in marijuana.
