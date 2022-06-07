LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 56-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 65 in Hardin County during Monday night's storms, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 11 p.m. on the 91 mile marker in Hardin County.
Police said a 19-year-old driving a Saturn Vue lost control "during a period of heavy rainfall." Her vehicle spun out before coming to a stop facing south in the northbound lanes.
A Chevrolet driven by Gerald Bell, 56, then hit her vehicle head-on, police said. Bell and a 25-year-old passenger were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Bell later died at the hospital, KSP said.
The driver of the Saturn Vue was not injured in the crash.
The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for an hour while KSP troopers investigated the crash on Monday night. The crash remains under investigation.
