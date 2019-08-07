LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The man who died in a condominium fire in the Highlands Wednesday morning has been identified as a men's golf coach for Bellarmine University.
According to a news release from Bellarmine University, that man was 75-year-old Ernie Denham.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office also confirmed the identity, citing the cause of death as apparent smoke inhalation.
The fire started around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in a first-floor unit of a three-story condominium on Village Drive, near Bardstown Road.
Several people had to be rescued, and MetroSafe said some two residents had to jump from second floor windows to escape.
Three people were taken to the hospital, but are expected to recover.
Fire officials say they found Denham inside a unit on the third floor and pulled him from the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is with shock and extreme sadness that Bellarmine shares the news of the death of men's golf coach Ernie Denham. NEWS RELEASE: https://t.co/a1gV9IJ1zh pic.twitter.com/go3cyaLmGs— Bellarmine Athletics (@BUKnights) August 7, 2019
A spokesman for the Louisville Division of Fire says the fire was an accident and started when a lit candle fell onto a comforter.
He said initial reports show working smoke detectors alerted residents to the fire and were instrumental in getting them to evacuate.
"The entire Bellarmine community is shocked and saddened by this tragedy," said Bellarmine Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt, in a statement. "Ernie Denham was a beloved member of the golf community and will be mourned by many people, not only here at Bellarmine, but across the state and nation. We ask for thoughts and prayers in this time of loss."
According to the school, Denham served as Bellarmine's coach for 17 seasons, beginning in 2003.
