LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man has died after being hit by a car that was driving on the wrong side of the road.
The wreck happened around 1:30 Tuesday morning in the area of 22nd and Madison Streets.
A vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the road when it hit a parked car and a person, according to LMPD. That driver of the vehicle then drove away.
The vehicle described as a silver compact vehicle with left front side damage, said LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
The man who was hit was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The name of victim has not been released.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.