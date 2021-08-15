LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on Fern Valley Road.
LMPD Seventh Division officers were called to the crash in the 600 block of Fern Valley Road around 3:57 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
On scene, officers found a male, whose age is unknown, who had been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mitchell says the driver fled the scene. Police do not have a description of the vehicle.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
