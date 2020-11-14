LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man killed in a hit and run on New Cut Road on Friday night has been identified by the coroner as 28-year-old Daniel Ray Logsdon II.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of New Cut Road. Police say Logsdon was walking east across New Cut Road "outside of the crosswalk" when an SUV ran into him. The SUV fled the scene. Logsdon was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers later found the SUV involved "abandoned in a parking lot a short distance away" from the crash site. Police are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information on the driver's whereabouts is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Logsdon's family has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses.
