LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run on Taylorsville Road at I-264 early Tuesday morning.
Around 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of a person down in the roadway on Taylorsville Rd. on the righthand northbound lane. When police and EMS arrived at the scene, they found a man believed to be in his late 50s dead at the scene. The vehicle that hit the man fled the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMDP anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
