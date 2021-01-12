LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run on Taylorsville Road at I-264 early Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, just after midnight Tuesday, police responded to reports of a person down in the roadway on Taylorsville Road, in the right northbound lane. When police and EMS arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a man believed to be in his late 50s, dead at the scene.
At this time there is no description of the vehicle that hit the man and left the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMDP crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
