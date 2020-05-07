WARNING: The story contains graphic violence and language. Viewer discretion is advised.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot and killed by police following a chase in Indianapolis appears to have livestreamed the incident and the final moments leading up to his death.
The man was identified by the coroner as 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed, according to a report by Fox59.
The video surfaced on Facebook Wednesday and spread quickly on social media. Indianapolis police said they were aware of the video but were not ready to confirm its authenticity.
The video appears to show Dreasion listening to music and saying that he cannot go back to jail. Dreasion later appears to leave the vehicle and run with his phone, after which what appears sound like gunfire can be heard. Voices can be heard saying things such as "Oh my god," and "Looks like it’s going to be a closed casket, homie."
The incident has caused protests in the Hoosier capital.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said officers observed someone driving recklessly on Interstate 65 and began pursuit. According to Fox 59, the chase began at about 6 p.m. near 30th Street.
After supervisors ordered an end to a pursuit because the vehicle was moving close to 90 miles per hour, it was spotted by an officer on a city street before being parked, police said.
The officer left his vehicle, which prompted the suspect to run, Bailey said. The suspect was shot during the ensuing confrontation, which involved only the two men.
Bailey said investigators are aware of video showing a man speeding and indications of a shooting that was posted to Facebook, but was not prepared to confirm its authenticity.
The video shows Reed listening to music, with the sound of sirens the background.
“This is fun, though,” Reed can be heard saying. “I just can’t go back to jail.”
He also can be heard saying, “B****, you gotta do better than that! I’m not going to jail easy," and "I love you, mama. I’m so sorry I put you through this. I love you, though.”
Later he appears to have gotten away.
“Oh yeah! Oh yeah! Oh yeah! You’re not going to catch me!” he says. “I’m not going to jail today, no sir! You gotta catch me, baby! I’m not going to jail today.”
He then tries to figure out which street he’s on and decides to park and get out.
“Please come get me,” he says on the video. “I’m at 62nd and Michigan.”
What happens next is hard to tell, in part because the camera is obscured. Reed appears to get out of the car and run. A buzzing sound is heard, possibly a stun gun that police said they used.
Reed yells an expletive and the camera pans up to the sky. Several apparent gunshots ring out. The camera remains fixed on the sky for the duration of the video.
Several voices are heard, along with sirens and radio chatter. Someone yells, “Oh, my God!” several times.
The video continues to record for more than 20 minutes as music plays in the background. Officers at the scene appear to be unaware the phone is still recording.
One voice is heard saying, “Looks like it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” which is then followed by a laugh. Officers also discuss the use of the Taser in the incident.
In the video's final seconds, an investigator is seen and apparently ends the feed.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox59. All Rights Reserved.