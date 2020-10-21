LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Paoli, Indiana, are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning.
Indiana State Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Hill Street. Police responding to the residence found a man dead inside. He was later identified as William Dunn, 51.
In a news release, state police said a woman who shot Dunn was detained, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
No other details have been released about the shooting.
State troopers, the Paoli Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Department are all investigating.
