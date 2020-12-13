LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man killed in a shooting in the Portland neighborhood on Dec. 11 has been identified as 42-year-old Kris Smith.
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of N. 26th Street. Louisville Metro Police officers found Smith shot inside a vehicle. Smith was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
LMPD is looking for a black pickup truck, a late model Ram with four doors, in connection to the shooting. Police said the truck is trimmed in chrome and may have tires in its bed. A witness at the scene told detectives with LMPD's Homicide Unit that they saw two males inside the truck when the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
