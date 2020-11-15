LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man killed in a shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park on Nov. 9 has been identified as 36-year-old Felefia Griffin.
Griffin was found dead just after 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 in the 6500 block of Hackel Drive, off Lower Hunters Trace.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Police do not yet have any suspects.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673).
