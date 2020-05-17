LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One man was killed in a single-car crash Sunday afternoon in west Louisville, according to a spokeswoman with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
According to a preliminary report from police, the man, who was in his 50s, crashed into a tree near the intersection of 44th Street and Broadway.
The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.
