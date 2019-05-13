LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a man was killed in a crash that happened Saturday.
Police responded around 5:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on State Road 7 near Private Road 625 West.
According to police, a white 1988 Ford truck was raveling south on State Road 7. The truck went off the west side of the road, then overturned and hit a utility pole.
Emergency workers had to remove the driver, 51-year-old Matthew Lonsberry, and a female passenger after they became trapped inside the vehicle. Officials say Lonsberry died from his injuries. The female passenger was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to be treated for "serious injuries."
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police say toxicology results for Lonsberry are pending.
