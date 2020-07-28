LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- A man who was killed in a crash on Interstate 65N approaching the Lincoln Bridge has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Shaun Loker, 41.
At about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Loker's vehicle hit a concrete wall and a pole before coming to a stop at the end of the ramp from Interstate 64W to I-65N, approaching the Lincoln Bridge, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Loker was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but was listed as "stable" Sunday night. Her current condition is unknown.
Police said Sunday that they believed speed played a factor in the crash.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.