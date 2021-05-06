LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in an accident Thursday evening where speed was a factor, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.
Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to the accident at the intersection of 18th Street and West Broadway just before 11 p.m., LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Witnesses told officers that an "adult male" was speeding westbound on Broadway in a Dodge Challenger when he ran the light at the intersection of 18th and Broadway. He was then hit by a vehicle going southbound on 18th Street.
The impact of the crash sent the Challenger into the eastbound lanes of Broadway, where the man then hit another vehicle, Smiley said. Two passengers from that vehicle were transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Dodge Challenger, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
