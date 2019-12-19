LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man died Thursday evening after he was was shot in the 4300 block of West Market Street.
Details of the victim and the incident were not immediately available.
Officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the Second Division of the Major Crimes Unit responded to the area at about 9:30 p.m. and found a man, age still unknown, with at least one gunshot wound.
The man was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police asked that anyone with information call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
