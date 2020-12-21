LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car on the interstate in the West End.
LMPD says the man hit the guardrail and overturned around 11:00 Sunday night as he was exiting from I-64 West to I-264 East.
Police say that man got out of his car and was hit by another car traveling west on the ramp. He died at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the car that hit the man were taken to University Hospital. They are expected to survive.
