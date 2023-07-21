LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a car hit a historic structure on Frankfort Avenue early Friday.
Louisville Metro Police said in a release that First Division officers were called to a single vehicle crash at about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Frankfort Avenue and River Road.
Police said a preliminary investigation showed the passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on Frankfort Avenue at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control, hit a concrete curb and collided with the base of the Heigold House Façade.
The driver died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. No one else was in the vehicle. LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
According to the National Registry of Historic Places, the Heigold House Façade is a brick structure with intricate carvings done in the 1850s by a stonemason named Christian Heigold. It has a long history in Louisville and was moved to the entrance of Frankfort Avenue in 2007.
Police said the landmark was not damaged.
