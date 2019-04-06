LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman critically injured in a double shooting near Taylor Boulevard in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

MetroSafe told WDRB the shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said responding officers located two victims who had been shot during some type of dispute. 

A man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, died from his injuries at the scene, Smiley said. A second victim, a woman believed to be in her 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Smiley said it is unclear whether the two victims were part of the dispute or bystanders hit by stray gunfire.

There are no suspects at this time. LMPD will continue the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

WDRB has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

